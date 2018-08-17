Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Seven killed as rain batters state, triggers landslides; Kodagu bears the brunt

At least three persons are confirmed dead and two others feared dead in Virajpet and Madikeri taluks of Kodagu district.

Published: 17th August 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

A two-storey house situated on a hill-top near Muttappa Temple in Madikeri slid down along with the mud during a landslide on Thursday. No one was inside the building at the time of the incident | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/ MADIKERI:  Unabated rains in different parts of the state claimed at least seven lives on Thursday. However, the state government has put the toll at four. At least three persons are confirmed dead and two others feared dead in Virajpet and Madikeri taluks of Kodagu district. In Kalaburagi district, three people were killed as the portion of a wall collapsed on them.

READ| Karnataka floods: Government announces Rs 200 crore additional funds for all districts

A five-year-old boy died in a rain-related incident in Thirthahalli taluk, Shivamogga district. In Madikeri, Kodagu district, several persons had a close shave when mounds of soil from a hillock fell on shops and houses near the private bus stand. Shockingly, a house slid down a hill in a landslide near Muttappa temple.

More than 300 people in the district are awaiting rescue after being cut off from the mainland due to landslides but rescue operations have been hit as many roads are severely damaged. On Thursday, between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm, about 60-70 mm rainfall was recorded in Kodagu district with showers forecast to continue in the night. Rail connectivity too is affected and speed posts were transferred by air. In Dakshina Kannada district, the famous Kukke Subrahmanya temple was surrounded by water while many parts in Sullia taluk were inundated. With increasing inflow into Kabini reservoir, the Mysuru district administration has issued a flood warning.

Major roads affected

  • Road via Shiradi Ghat and Sampangi Ghat closed due to mudslides
  • Bhagamandala- Ayyengeri road closed due to water logging
  • Kushalnagar-Hassan State highway closed due to severe damage
  • Several district and village roads closed due to mudslides
Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career