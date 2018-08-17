Karnataka floods: Seven killed as rain batters state, triggers landslides; Kodagu bears the brunt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/ MADIKERI: Unabated rains in different parts of the state claimed at least seven lives on Thursday. However, the state government has put the toll at four. At least three persons are confirmed dead and two others feared dead in Virajpet and Madikeri taluks of Kodagu district. In Kalaburagi district, three people were killed as the portion of a wall collapsed on them.

A five-year-old boy died in a rain-related incident in Thirthahalli taluk, Shivamogga district. In Madikeri, Kodagu district, several persons had a close shave when mounds of soil from a hillock fell on shops and houses near the private bus stand. Shockingly, a house slid down a hill in a landslide near Muttappa temple.

More than 300 people in the district are awaiting rescue after being cut off from the mainland due to landslides but rescue operations have been hit as many roads are severely damaged. On Thursday, between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm, about 60-70 mm rainfall was recorded in Kodagu district with showers forecast to continue in the night. Rail connectivity too is affected and speed posts were transferred by air. In Dakshina Kannada district, the famous Kukke Subrahmanya temple was surrounded by water while many parts in Sullia taluk were inundated. With increasing inflow into Kabini reservoir, the Mysuru district administration has issued a flood warning.

Major roads affected