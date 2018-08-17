Karnataka: Rock climber retrieves trekker’s body

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Rock climber from Chitradurga Jyothi Raj managed to retrieve the body of a trekker who fell to death at Madhugiri hills after five hours of operation on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Hanumantharaju (40) of Tungoti village who had trekked along with hundreds of enthusiasts on Independence Day and slipped. He fell to a gorge of 600-ft and died. As the local police and fire brigade crew found it tough to carry out an operation, they had brought Raj. Braving the rain, Raj equipped with a rope and accompanied by a group of youths reached the spot and recovered the body.

He said he was happy to serve the people in distress and hence turned up as soon as the police approached him though he was celebrating his birthday last evening. “Given a chance, I will climb the hills from the behind through the tough terrain on November 1 and dedicate it to Kannada Rajyothsava,” he appealed to the administration.