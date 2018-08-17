Mahadayi row: Centre may set up authority

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A Mahadayi Water Management Authority is likely to be formed by the Centre on the recommendations of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal to ensure effective implementation of the Mahadayi project.

While giving its final verdict on sharing of Mahadayi waters on Tuesday, the tribunal is said to have asked the Centre to have an authority to have a profile of the schemes and projects to be implemented under the Mahadayi project, according to sources.

The report of the tribunal, which is in 12 big volumes, has already been submitted to the Centre, according to sources, which added that the tribunal observed that Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the stakeholders under the project, did not present a clear plan for sustainable development of water resources of the Mahadayi basin for the beneficial use by the society. However, the tribunal has awarded 13.5 tmcft of water to Karnataka under the project which will flow from Mahadayi basin to Malaprabha basin.

Sources said the tribunal found that, in most of the cases, the information and future action plans are not supported by scientific studies and research works.