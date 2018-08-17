Home States Karnataka

Three killed as wall collapses in Kalaburagi

According to the KSNDMC, Hittalashirur received 64.5 mm rain on the night of Wednesday.

The house at Hittalashirur village which collapsed on Thursday morning

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Three people including a woman and her two daughters were killed on the spot and another person sustained serious injuries when the wall of their house collapsed due to insistent rains in Hittalashirur village of Aland taluk on the wee hours of Thursday.  

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmibai Wadeyar (35), her two daughters Ambika (11) and Shivamma (9). Prabhu Wadeyar, who is the owner of the house, sustained injuries and was sent to Kalaburagi district government hospital for treatment, police sources said.  

Sources said due to incessant rains since Wednesday night, the wall of the old house of Prabhu Wadeyar fell on the four people who were sleeping in the house, killing three people on the spot. According to the KSNDMC, Hittalashirur received 64.5 mm rain on the night of Wednesday. After conducting postmortem, bodies were handed over to the kin.

Karnataka floods

