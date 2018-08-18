200 rescued by NDRF from Jodupala in Kodagu border

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: District disaster management team on Friday rescued about 200 people from Jodupala village, Kodagu, that shares a border with Dakshina Kannada District. A team of 30 NDRF personnel were deployed in Sullia.

“Jodupala village had lost connectivity as the landslide had caused a bridge connecting to Sampaje to collapse on Friday evening. NDRF personnel ferried locals on 10 boats within a record time of one hour, between 4 pm and 5 pm,” informed Additional Commissioner Kumara.

The victims were sent to rescue camps at Tekkila and Sampaje. Three gruel camps were set for the purpose and NDRF team stands grounded for possible danger. The NDRF personnel found a dead body of a middle aged man during their rescue operations at Jodupala village, while three more people are feared dead as they are missing from the village.

In Puttur Taluk , a major road caved in at Kollamajil panchayat due to heavy rains. The road connecting Kodipady to Kabaka caused a major traffic disruption on Friday.

Traffic came to a halt at Kallapu, Ullal where a coconut tree fell on the electricity pole and caused it to collapse on the road.

About 15 houses in the Kulkunda ST Colony, Subramanya were inundated on Wednesday night owing to the overflow of Kumaradhara river. Balaki and Chandras in Kulkunda ST Colony, Subramanya rushed out of their house on as soon as Kumaradhara river overflowed. They returned to their house on Friday to find all household items destroyed. Rains started receding at Mangaluru city though the situation at outskirts remained critical.

More rains forecast

District disaster management bulletin on Friday warned of heavy rains in part of the district amounting to 115 to 160mm. Fisherfolk are warnedagainst venturing into the sea. While Shiradi and Sampaje are shut, Charmadi ghat is open for vehicles. Schools and Colleges will function as usual, said DK DC Sasikanth Senthil.

Banned in Charmadi

Heavy vehicles

like tankers, multiaxle trucks, containers are banned through Charmadi Ghat

till further notice. While rest of Ghat sections are closed for traffic, passenger vehicles are allowed.