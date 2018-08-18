Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM embarks on aerial survey of flood-hit Kodagu district

Earlier in the day, CM Kumaraswamy held a meeting with the senior officers in Bengaluru and constituted a team headed by Chief Secretary to directly monitor relief works.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday afternoon embarked on an aerial survey to take stock of flood situation in Kodagu district and review rescue and relief works.

"Rains have caused massive damage in the district,-" the CM said.

Meanwhile, rescue operations gained momentum in Kodagu district as rain receded today. Army, NDRF, state police and officials from other agencies are racing against time to rescue those stranded at land-locked hillocks in the district.

By Saturday, over 3500 people were rescued and moved to 31 relief camps in different parts of the district.

Connectivity was a major issue in the district as landslides disrupted road connectivity and mobiles too are not working in most parts of the district.ends

