Many parts of Karnataka reel under rain havoc, Kodagu locked in

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There seems to be no respite from continuous rain, triggering landslides, in many parts of the state, specially Kodagu district which has borne the brunt of the havoc. On Friday, one more person was killed in a landslide at Jodupala village. According to officials, heavy rains claimed four lives in the district in the last two days.

The Army and NDRF personnel are racing against time to rescue those stranded at landlocked hillocks in the district. By Friday evening, 873 people had been rescued while many are still waiting for help. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is visiting Kodagu on Saturday to review rescue and relief operations.

In neighboring Mysuru district too, water entered many villages and a stretch of the national highway connecting Mysuru-Udhagamandalam-Kozhikode was flooded after 80,000 cusecs water was released from Kabini reserviour.

In Arkalgud taluk of Hassan district, Cauvery river has reached the danger mark in Ramanathapura and Keralapura villages. The Tunga river near Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district, was in spate following heavy rains since Thursday. The rain fury also caused landslips on roads leading to Baba Budangiri Hills and Mullayyanagiri.

In Shivamogga district, heavy rains continued in Linganamakki catchment area and also in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks. Following this over 56,000 cuses of water was released from Linganamakki dam.

Kodagu has been the worst hit with connectivity being a major concern. The situation is so bad that even the district officials do not have an exact number of people stranded or those missing.

Road links in tatters

Kushalnagar-Madikeri road blocked near Tavarekere; vehicles diverted towards Harangi

Kushalnagar-Hassan road blocked at water gauge junction after Kudige

Restrictions on movement of heavy motor vehicles at Periyapatna, LMVs allowed till Kushalnagar

Madikeri-Mangaluru stretch through Sampaje cut off

How It poured in last 24 hrs

Madikeri:

146.4 mm

Virajpet: 115 mm

Somwarpet: 87.6 mm

Over 773 houses damaged

243 govt buildings, 58 culverts/bridges damaged