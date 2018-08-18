This environmentalist used Kiki Challenge for a good cause

Home States Karnataka

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: When all other Kiki Challenges are drawing the ire of law, this one has drawn several hearts.  Most Kiki challenges have been take up to garner publicity, however, this one is used for a cause to spread green cover in the city of Mangaluru. Environmentalist Jeeth Milan Roche who has taken up the challenge, has embarked on the green mission since 14 years.  

“While we have done plantings for a while, I thought why not have some fun with this challenge,” Jeeth told TNIE. He thought of putting the trend to good use. During the challenge, he planted 76 saplings from the exit of the airport road to Adyapadi, a 700-metre stretch. He brought along his younger son Nathan to the drive.

While wanting to make the ‘planting drive challenge’ a fad in the city, Jeeth still sticks by his original plan - make a green and beautiful Mangaluru. He has planted 3,000 saplings this year during his annual planting drive. Most were in graveyards - at Babugudda, Nandigudda and Gorigudda.  Since rains are yet to stop, Jeeth will plant another 300 saplings in a few places in the city.

With the relentless rains still lashing the city, Jeeth is capitalising on the opportunity to increase its green cover. This year, Jeeth focussed more on the cleaning aspect of his ‘greening’ project. Each Saturday, during the monsoon, 80 students joined in for weeding out, manuring, and cleaning the cemetery.

