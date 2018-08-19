Bengaluru doctors pitch in for Kodagu, Kerala relief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has collected medicines worth Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for distribution in flood-hit Kodagu district.

Its 27,000 members across 175 branches have pledged support and have reached out to doctors, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies for drugs, medicines, money and other relief supplies.

“About 350 patients were attended to by the Indian Medical Association, Kodagu branch, and given first aid. A few patients who had injuries, both soft tissue and fractures, were admitted to a medical college hospital and Ashwini private hospital and treated. IMA has appealed to all its branches to contribute biscuits, funds, food grains, warm clothes etc. Funds can be transferred to IMA Kodagu branch,” said Dr H N Ravindra, President, IMA Karnataka. “The real threat of waterborne diseases will start after the flood recedes,” Ravindra said.

Dr Anil Kumar B T, senior consultant nephrologist, BGS Global Hospital, said, “IMA has approached medical associations like the Nephrology Association for help. Around 40-50 doctors, nurses and other medical staffers have donated close to Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. At 10.30 am tomorrow our relief material will leave for Kerala.”

Dr Ajith Benedict Rayan, Medical Superintendent, HOSMAT Hospital, said, “We have sent 10 cartons of ready-to-eat food and five to six cartons of medicines to Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district.”