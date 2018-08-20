DAR re-exam candidates must apply by August 30

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Candidates who missed taking their District Armed Reserve (DAR) exam at Bengaluru on August 5 on account of the delayed arrival of Rani Channamma Express need to send across their details to the additional director of police (employment) before August 30, an official release said.

At least 3,000 candidates missed their exams when the train arrived at 2.30 pm instead of its scheduled arrival at 7am. Protest by them prompted Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to announce the following day that the candidates will be allowed to take a re-exam. These details need to be sent to the ADP to the office address at Carlton House, Palace Road, Bengaluru, in the sequence given, the release stated. Serial number, name, application number, roll number, exam centre and address, date of journey, PNR number and copy of ticket and mobile number.Applications sent without the copy of the railway ticket will not be considered, it added.