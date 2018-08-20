Indian Navy provides rescue teams in Kodagu in Karnataka

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy has also deployed its rescue teams in flood affected areas of the Karnataka.

Some parts of Karnataka like the district of Kodagu are facing heavy rain leading to landslide and flooding the areas.

The Headquarters Karnataka Naval Area (HQKNA) has deployed two rescue teams with two Gemini craft in Kodagu area since August 17 and the naval teams are integrated with the NDRF and civil administration and have rescued a total of 67 people from Kalluru and Devasur villages in Kodagu district", the Navy said in its release here on Monday.

These areas have become virtually inaccessible by road and naval personnel had to trek about 5 kilometeres every day to reach those marooned, the release added.

Rescued personnel included two pregnant women and some elderly people.

A relief centre has been set up near Madikeri by civil administration and rescue operations by the Navy will continue till the situation is brought under control.