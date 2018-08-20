Landslides again as rains lash Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru after lull

Home States Karnataka

After a breather on Saturday, heavy rains came back to haunt Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru on Sunday triggering fresh landslides at many places and hampering the rescue operations.

Environmentalists say rampant constructions on forest land is one of the major reasons behind the landslides in Kodagu | Express

By Express News Service

Mukkodlu and Kaluru areas witnessed fresh landslides. While the Army had strung ropes across the flooded area in Mukkodlu, they were unable to carry the trapped villagers back to safety as the ropes slid under water following a landslide.

“Met department has predicted that rains will continue for another 36 hours. The rain is hampering the helicopter rescue mission,” said ADGP Bhaskar Rao. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy conducted an aerial survey of the rain-battered Kodagu district once again.

He directed the officials to give first priority for identification of land for construction of houses for affected people and restoring the road connectivity. Meanwhile, 41 relief centres have been opened in Madikeri, Virajpet and Somwarpet taluks.

In Chikkamagaluru district, traffic was disrupted on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway en route SK Border and Kudremukh following landslides at as many as four places. To reduce traffic pressure on the Charmadi Ghat road, KSRTC buses were stopped on Kudremukh road. But private buses, lorries and trucks are using the Charmadi Ghat road  leading to traffic congestion and snarls.

Near Guddethota in Koppa taluk, land caved in damaging the road and further affecting the traffic.
In Mangaluru, Minister U T Khader said the reopening of Sampaje Ghat that connects Mangaluru and Madikeri will take at least three more months.

