Home States Karnataka

Only one policewoman for entire Karnataka stretch of Konkan Railway

In the absence of adequate women police personnel in Konkan railway in the state, it has become difficult to crack liquor and drug smuggling cases involving women.

Published: 20th August 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

A train chugs through Ghats to reach Karwar Railway Station

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR:In the absence of adequate women police personnel in Konkan railway in the state, it has become difficult to crack liquor and drug smuggling cases involving women.There is only one woman railway police personnel in both Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.

Konkan railway that connects port cities of Mangaluru and Mumbai passes through Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra states. In Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts, it passes through more than 200-km area and joins the Southern Railway at Mangaluru Junction. For this whole stretch of Konkan railway, there is only one woman police constable.

According to sources, a huge quantity of liquor and drugs are being smuggled to Uttara Kannada district from Goa. Many times, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel seize a huge quantity of unclaimed liquor. Sometimes, RPF personnel are unable to seize liquor being carried by women in the absence of women’s police.

Between Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts, there are three RPF police stations --in Karwar, Bhatkal and Udupi. To these three stations, only 19 staff, including a woman staff attached to Karwar RPF station, have been sanctioned. There are no woman police staff at Bhatkal and Udupi stations.

A railway police official said: “Many times, women passengers are also found carrying liquor bottles in their bags. In the absence of women police in the raiding team, we are unable to check bags of women passengers and frisk them. Taking advantage of the absence of women police staff, several women are indulged in smuggling liquor bottles. It will be good if more number of women police staff are deployed in each railway police station.”

When Konkan Railway was started 20 years ago, the number of trains and the crimes reported were less.
“Only 19 posts, including a woman constable, were sanctioned to these three police stations. Now the number of trains has increased and so as the volume of passengers and crime,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony