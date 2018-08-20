South Western Railway to ship relief material to anywhere in Kerala for free

Home States Karnataka

Scouts and Guides help in sending relief material from KSR Station, in Bengaluru on Sunday | nagaraj gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The South Western Railway Zone announced on Sunday that its trains would transport all donations made by public to flood-affected Kerala free of charge. The first consignment of relief material readied by the Bengaluru Division, adding up to nearly 18 tonnes, was dispatched by the Yesvantpur-Palghat Express at 11.50 pm.

Briefing media in this connection, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, R S Saxena said, “We have packed all the material in a Vehicle Passenger Unit (luggage coach), which would be attached to the Yesvantpur Express later. This will be the first of our consignments  to be sent and we are rushing this urgently bearing in mind the situation in the flood-affected areas. More such journeys would follow.”
The train (No. 16565) would reach Palghat around 10 am on Monday. “Scouts and Guides of the Railway Division along with a few railway staff would be accompanying the parcels. The distribution will be done by the Scouts and Guides based there,” he said. The South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation is also a major contributor.    

Those who wish to contribute, can donate the material at major railway stations across the state where help desks have been set up, said Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR E Vijaya. For details, the contact persons are Senior Divisional Commercial Managers at these Divisions: Hubballi-Senthil Kumar: 9731668950; Mysuru-Yatish 9731667950 and Bengaluru-N R Sridharamurthy:  9731666950 or Senior Divisional Personnel Manager K Asif Hafeez: 9731666000.

