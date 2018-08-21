Home States Karnataka

BJP, RSS men no less than terrorists: Gundu Rao

BENGALURU:KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao has questioned the silence of BJP and RSS leaders about the alleged involvement of elements espousing the cause of Sanatana Dharma in the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh and rational thinkers Dabholkar and Pansare. Rao has termed them as no less than terrorists.

“Those behind the killing of Gauri Lankesh, Dabholkar and Pansare are being exposed. The police have almost solved the case. Entire world knows as to who are behind the killing. There are elements who are indulging in terrorist activities in the name of Sanatana Dharma. They are indulging in terrorism in the name of religion. BJP and RSS leaders are, however, tight-lipped about their activities. They are no less than terrorists,” Gundu Rao said speaking on the occasion of birth anniversary celebration of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the KPCC office. Rao asked whether BJP leaders would have remained silent if ISIS or any other Islamic outfit was involved in the killing. “BJP and RSS are indulging in right wing fundamentalism. They lacked progressive thinking,” Rao alleged.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also spoke on the occasion, termed BJP leaders as “opponents of caste-based reservation, opponents of Mandal report and opponents of Women’s reservation.”

