ISRO all set to train foreign students from January 15 next year

BENGALURU:The first batch of students from developing nations will be trained under UNNATI - UNispace Nanosatellite Assembly & Training by Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) - being held for the first time, from January 15 next year. Under the programme, selected students from developing and under-developed nations will be trained at UR Rao Space Centre in Bengaluru.

According to the schedule of events released by ISRO recently, the selected students will undergo an eight-week long training programme between January 15 and March 15, 2019. The second batch of students will be trained from October 15 to December 15, 2019 and third batch will be trained exactly a year later.

Under UNNATI, selected students from developing countries will get hands-on training on assembly, integration and testing of satellites. Course structure has been divided into two modules. Under the first module, participants will be taught the basics of satellite technology and its applications for two weeks, and nano-satellite missions will be taken up in the second module of the programme. ISRO has started registering students, and two engineering or science graduates or post-graduates are eligible to apply from each country.

UNNATI was envisaged during the session of Scientific and Technical Sub Committee UN’s COPUOS - Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space in 2017. India had suggested the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) to conduct capacity building programme for small satellite realisation. It was to assist UNOOSA, which was developing an international constellation of satellites for disaster risk reduction, telecommunication and other initiatives focussed at developing nations.