Home States Karnataka

ISRO all set to train foreign students from January 15 next year

The first batch of students from developing nations will be trained under UNNATI - UNispace Nanosatellite Assembly & Training by Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) - being held for the first tim

Published: 21st August 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU:The first batch of students from developing nations will be trained under UNNATI - UNispace Nanosatellite Assembly & Training by Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) - being held for the first time, from January 15 next year. Under the programme, selected students from developing and under-developed nations will be trained at UR Rao Space Centre in Bengaluru.

According to the schedule of events released by ISRO recently, the selected students will undergo an eight-week long training programme between January 15 and March 15, 2019. The second batch of students will be trained from October 15 to December 15, 2019 and third batch will be trained exactly a year later.

Under UNNATI, selected students from developing countries will get hands-on training on assembly, integration and testing of satellites. Course structure has been divided into two modules. Under the first module, participants will be taught the basics of satellite technology and its applications for two weeks, and nano-satellite missions will be taken up in the second module of the programme. ISRO has started registering students, and two engineering or science graduates or post-graduates are eligible to apply from each country.

UNNATI was envisaged during the session of Scientific and Technical Sub Committee UN’s COPUOS - Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space in 2017. India had suggested the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) to conduct capacity building programme for small satellite realisation. It was to assist UNOOSA, which was developing an international constellation of satellites for disaster risk reduction, telecommunication and other initiatives focussed at developing nations.

  • Eight-week long programme to be held between January 15 and March 15, 2019

  • Second batch will be trained from Oct 15 to Dec 15, 2019

  • Two engg or science grads or post-graduates to apply from each country

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony