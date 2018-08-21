Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government removes family cap on farm loan waiver

Allows waiver of loans up to D1 lakh availed through cooperative banks, irrespective of number of members of a family that took loans

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is more good news for farmers who have availed loans from cooperative institutions. The state government has removed the “one family, one loan” limit for waiver of farm loans. The revised order will be issued within the next few days, Cooperation minister Bandeppa Kashempur announced here on Monday.

The Cabinet last week had decided to consider family as a unit for farm loan waiver which effectively meant that only one farm loan from a family would be waived. The state government has now relented to the demand from farmers to remove the cap and allow waiver of all farm loans up to D 1 lakh availed through cooperative banks, irrespective of number of members who have availed loans in a family.
Speaking to reporters after paying tributes to former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs on the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary, Kashempur said that a decision on waiver of farm loans obtained through commercial banks would be announced soon.

