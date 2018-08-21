Kodagu’s rehabilitation is Karnataka government’s next challenge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who returned to Bengaluru after spending two days touring flood-hit Kodagu, said that the process of rehabilitation will begin immediately. In an attempt to help people restart their lives, the Karnataka government will begin rehabilitation measures, including compensation, jobs, temporary shelters, distribution of groceries and planning for permanent housing for those rendered homeless in the monstrous rains.

Towards the first step of rehabilitation, the government will provide Rs 3,800 as interim relief to every family currently being sheltered at relief camps. Every family will also be given a standard supply of groceries including 10 kg of rice, 1 kg sugar, 1-litre palm oil, 1 kg toor dal and 5 litres of kerosene.

As rains have subsided in Dakshin Kannada, six relief camps have been shut down, he said. Apart from giving compensation, the government will build temporary aluminium sheds with all amenities for those who have lost their houses in the flood. “Kodagu DC has been instructed to identify land on priority for long-term rehabilitation of displaced people. If the need be, the government will bear all expenses for building houses,” he added.

Official reports have registered 13 deaths so far in rain-related incidents of which 12 are from Kodagu alone. Karnataka has sought Himachal Pradesh’s expertise on handling the situation, apart from seeking the help of experts fromNational Geophysical Research Institute to conduct geo-technical studies in areas affected in landslides. The government has sought the army’s engineering corp to help rebuild roads and restore connectivity. With a moto of “Build Back Better”, a group comprising experts from Geological Survey of India, National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Army Engineering Taskforce will be involved in restoring critical road infrastructure at the earliest.

The Karnataka government on Monday opened up the CM’s relief fund for Natural Calamity 2018. All donations made to the fund will be 100% tax-free under 80 C.

