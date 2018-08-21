Home States Karnataka

Mahadayi Water Dispute: Goa files disobedience petition against Karnataka

GOA on Monday filed a “disobedience” petition against Karnataka with the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal accusing it of violating the injunction given by the tribunal.Even as Karnataka issued clarific

Published: 21st August 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELGAUM: GOA on Monday filed a “disobedience” petition against Karnataka with the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal accusing it of violating the injunction given by the tribunal.Even as Karnataka issued clarifications that it did not violate any directives of the Supreme Court or the tribunal after the latter passed orders to halt any diversion of water from Mahadayi to Karnataka, Goa alleged it violated the pre-award directives. Besides contending that Karnataka diverted water illegally from Mahadayi to Malaprabha before the final award was pronounced by the tribunal, Goa had filed a contempt petition against Karnataka last year.

However, Goa is in a dilemma now as to what measure needs to be initiated in the wake of the tribunal’s recent verdict in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is in the US for treatment. According to sources, Goa feels Karnataka also diverted water from the Mahadayi on the day of the tribunal pronouncing its final verdict (August 14). Hence, it has filed the disobedience plea.
With Parikkar away , Goa is unable to take a call on whether to challenge the tribunal’s verdict to award 13.42 tmcft of water to Karnataka under the Mahadayi project. Even as the Goan legal team, according to sources, has insisted the Goa government to move the court challenging the order, the government is reluctant to do so as it fears the decision may backfire. On the other hand, Karnataka has decided to file a petition before the Supreme Court demanding more share of Mahadayi water, contending that it was awarded a mere 13.42 tmcft as against 36.55 tmcft which it had demanded.

Sources said even the Water Resources Department of Goa is in a dilemma over whether to challenge the tribunal’s decision or not, as it has already termed the tribunal’s final verdict as a ‘major victory’ for Goa.
Even as the Opposition Congress in Goa and Mahadayi Bachao Andolan called the verdict as the one against the larger interests of the state, Goan legal team, which took up the case in the tribunal, and the Goa government called the verdict a victory.

Sources said Water Resources Minister of Goa Vinod Paliencar was in favour of filing the ‘disobedience petition’,  but was not firm in admitting whether his government would challenge the award in the apex court.Meanwhile, sources said Goa is exerting pressure on the Centre for immediate formation of Mahadayi Water Management Authority as directed by the tribunal in its August 14 final order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony