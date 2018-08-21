Medical counselling: 494 NRI quota seats vacant in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A large number of NRI quota and management quota seats have been left vacant after the second round of medical counselling conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). These seats will be offered during the mop-up round which will be held on Thursday and Friday.

As per the KEA press release, as many 494 NRI quota seats, 37 management quota seats, 10 government quota seats and 93 institutional quota seats are available for the mop-up round. However, counselling for these seats will be based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) rankings. Candidates who wish to take part in the mop-up round can download the entry pass till Tuesday.

The release mentioned that the college-wise and category-wise seats were hosted on the KEA website. The dental mop-up round will be held on August 27.