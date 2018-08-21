‘Remain cautious of bogus flood relief accounts’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The floods in Kodagu and Kerala have generated a massive outpouring of support from the city as thousands of people are engaged in collecting relief material and donations. However, it has also brought with it the curse of unscrupulous individuals who are looking to make a quick buck by cheating donors.

On Monday, Kodava Samaja Bengaluru President M A Ravi Uthappa cautioned the public from being cheated by people who shared numbers of bogus accounts. Uthappa said they would file a complaint against an individual who opened an account in the name of Bengaluru Kodava Samaj in a public sector bank in Padmanabhnagar and solicited donations. He appealed to the public, keen on donating cash, to send cheques or DDs to their account, Kodava Samaja Flood Relief Fund (Account number 1370101084312 IFSC code-0001370 in Canara Bank, Vasanth Nagar)..

Talking about relief efforts undertaken by the group, Mohammed Anis, one of the people who drove trucks carrying relief material to Kodagu said, “Realising the importance of task at hand we did not sleep and drove non stop until we had reached the destination at Cherambane in wee hours on Monday.” His truck was one among 48 trucks carrying relief material to Kodagu on Monday.About ` 30 lakh was deposited in the Samaja’s account in Canara Bank within two days. About `10 lakh came from Kodavas residing in Muscat, Uthappa said.