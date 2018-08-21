Residents return, shocked by the scale of devastation

Ajith M S By

KUSHALNAGAR (KODAGU DISTRICT):As water from the flooded areas in Kushalnagar recedes, residents who left their homes four days ago are going back to check on their houses. They are greeted by filthy water, scattered belongings, ruined possessions and an uncertain future.Residents of the upscale Sai Badavane — that was severely inundated in the floods — are fortunate to have their houses intact but are battling filth and dirt in the rooms.

Shamsuddin and his three sons were busy cleaning up of their house when TNIE team visited the area. “We never thought the deluge would be this devastating. It has brought all kinds of filth -- from fish to plastic waste — into our homes,” he said. They are still depending on food from relief camps and the food donated by Good Samaritans as their drinking water wells and kitchen drains are still clogged with sludge.

The dirty water in the wells has forced some to depend on tanker water to clean their homes. The toilets in the area are also clogged even after hours of compression by machines brought from Bengaluru, forcing the residents to depend on the relief centres for their daily needs.

While this has been the condition of those who at a future date may return to their houses, thousands still remain in relief camps or the homes of relatives and friends. “This house was built by my husband with his life’s savings. Police told me not to live in this house as it might fall any time. How can I leave it? Where else will I stay?” said Eramma, a resident of Koppa. Eramma, who lived with her daughter, had to leave her house on Wednesday when the water from Cauvery flooded her locality. She is currently staying at a relative’s house.

‘Will be difficult to return to our normal lives’

Jawarappa, also has a similar story to say.“Authorities have clarified that the relief will be disbursed to only those whose houses were completely damaged or partially but my house has become weak due to flood. It will collapse any time. What will I do then?” said Jawarappa, gazing at the dampened mud wall of his house. He and his family have moved to a rented house as they feel unsafe.

According to a few other residents, Koppa is ignored as it falls in Periyapatna taluk and the areas near Koppa come under the Kushalnagar municipal area where elections are in the offing.Most still recall the day of horror when their area was swamped by floods. “On Wednesday after we got the flood warning, the water came till our doorsteps but receded a little by evening. Lulled by a false sense of security, we did not move out,” said Praveen from Sai Badavane.

“But on Thursday early morning, the water started rushing in. By the time we could grab our documents and run out of the house, we were neck-deep in water. We are lucky that we are alive,” he added. Christopher from Kuvempu Badavane was dejected as he lost his passport in the deluge.

“It is going to be difficult to return to normal lives,”he said. The areas that were once pristine due to their proximity to the Cauvery have turned muddy today.The floods in Kushalnagar submerged areas like Gumanakolli, Koodige, Koodumangaluru and Gudde Hosur Gram Panchayat limits.

Restoration works gain pace

Five days after massive floods and landslides struck Kodagu, the region started showing some signs of relief on Monday and restoration works have gained pace. Meanwhile, all types of vehicles on Shiradi Ghat are banned with immediate effect till further orders.

CM’s relief measures

Rs 3,800 interim relief for every family in relief camps

2,000 temporary sheds to be built at a cost of Rs 10,000 each

Free books for students who have lost their belongings

Grocery bag of essentials to be given to each family