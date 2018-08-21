Home States Karnataka

Will meet PM tomorrow to discuss Kodagu situation: Yeddyurappa

Yeddyurappa said he had already spoken to Modi, who has assured chief minister H D Kumaraswamy all necessary help.

Published: 21st August 2018 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa. (File photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: BJP's Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa today said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow and discuss with him the situation in rain-ravaged Kodagu district.

Yeddyurappa said he had already spoken to Modi, who has assured chief minister H D Kumaraswamy all necessary help.

"I will speak to the Prime Minister on the situation in Kodagu and request him for adequate financial assistance andcooperation.

I will also request him to conduct an aerial survey of the region if possible," Yeddyurappa told reporters.

Relief and rehabilitation operations are on in Kodagu after torrential rains left a huge trail of destruction which have claimed at least 12 lives and rendered thousands homeless.

BJP MPs and legislators have decided to donate their one-month salary towards relief work in Kodagu district, Yeddyurappa said.

The cheque would be sent to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, he said.

About his recent visit to Kodagu, he said each person affected by the rains there had a painful story to tell.

"Things are in a very bad state, many have been rendered homeless," he said.

BJP MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Prathap Simha, party legislators, along with Sangh Parivar workers are helping in providing necessary assistance to the needy, Yeddyurappa said, adding that 20-truckloads of necessary items were sent to the district today.

He also asked people to extend their support by generously contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, as many in Kodagu are to be provided with permanent houses and facilities to rebuild their lives once again.

"Leaving party differences behind, we should all work together to help people of Kodagu," Yeddyurappa said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games