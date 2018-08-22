Home States Karnataka

GTD donates a month’s salary for relief work

THE state higher education minister G T Devegowda on Tuesday announced that he would donate his one month’s salary towards the relief work in flood-hit Kodagu and Kerala. Upon receiving funds from the Government college teachers association and several vice-chancellors of state universities, the minister made the

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:THE state higher education minister G T Devegowda on Tuesday announced that he would donate his one month’s salary towards the relief work in flood-hit Kodagu and Kerala. Upon receiving funds from the Government college teachers association and several vice-chancellors of state universities, the minister made the announcement.

Among the vice chancellors, Bangalore University V-C Prof KR Venugopal, Tumakuru university VC Prof YS Siddegowda have donated a month’s salary. They also handed over a cheque to the minister for the amount gathered by the students of both the universities towards flood relief.

Also, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the government degree colleges have donated their one-day salary, which adds up to `12 crore. “We are also requesting the engineering colleges’ staff to donate their one-day salary,” the minister said.

He even urged the private colleges to come forward to donate.“The chairman of the PES group of Institutions has donated `1.5 crore towards flood-relief activities at Kerala and Kodagu. If other private colleges follow the suit, it will be of great help,” the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games