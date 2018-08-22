GTD donates a month’s salary for relief work

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:THE state higher education minister G T Devegowda on Tuesday announced that he would donate his one month’s salary towards the relief work in flood-hit Kodagu and Kerala. Upon receiving funds from the Government college teachers association and several vice-chancellors of state universities, the minister made the announcement.

Among the vice chancellors, Bangalore University V-C Prof KR Venugopal, Tumakuru university VC Prof YS Siddegowda have donated a month’s salary. They also handed over a cheque to the minister for the amount gathered by the students of both the universities towards flood relief.

Also, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the government degree colleges have donated their one-day salary, which adds up to `12 crore. “We are also requesting the engineering colleges’ staff to donate their one-day salary,” the minister said.

He even urged the private colleges to come forward to donate.“The chairman of the PES group of Institutions has donated `1.5 crore towards flood-relief activities at Kerala and Kodagu. If other private colleges follow the suit, it will be of great help,” the minister said.