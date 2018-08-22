Inspection of Gokarna temple properties starts

By Express News Service

KARWAR:As per directive of the High Court, the district administration has begun inspection of properties belonging to Sri Mahabaleshwara temple of Gokarna. The officials are hopeful of finishing the work before this weekend.

Quashing the government order of handing over administration of the Mahabaleshwara temple to Ramachandrapur Mutt, the HC on August 10 had ordered handing over the temple back to the Endowment Department.

The court had also directed the Uttara Kannada DC to prepare a list of movable and immovable assets, and collect bank accounts of the temple within two weeks.

The temple was built thousands of years ago and was administered by trustees. In 2008, the Yeddyurappa government decided to hand it over to the Ramachandrapura mutt.