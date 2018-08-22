Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Video of Sudha Murthy helping rain-hit Kodagu goes viral

Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murthy is seen supervising the relief material packed in bags embossed with Infosys.

Published: 22nd August 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Two men being moved to safer ground by a coracle on Graveyard Road in Koppa of Kodagu district (Photo | Udayashankar S / EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy's wife and philanthropist Sudha Murthy's video showing her packing relief material for flood-hit people of Kodagu has gone viral on the social media.

She is seen supervising the relief material packed in bags embossed with Infosys.

The video shows Murthy opening a carton and passing on relief material to people seated on the other side of the room, besides packing material herself and supervising the packing process.

BJP leader and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, among many, had shared the video on his twitter handle and called her 'Amma' (mother) for her unassuming work.

