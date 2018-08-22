Karnataka floods: Video of Sudha Murthy helping rain-hit Kodagu goes viral
Published: 22nd August 2018 10:21 PM
BENGALURU: Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy's wife and philanthropist Sudha Murthy's video showing her packing relief material for flood-hit people of Kodagu has gone viral on the social media.
The video shows Murthy opening a carton and passing on relief material to people seated on the other side of the room, besides packing material herself and supervising the packing process.
BJP leader and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, among many, had shared the video on his twitter handle and called her 'Amma' (mother) for her unassuming work.
Amma #Sudha Murthy @infosys Support to #KeralaFlood #Coorgfloods pic.twitter.com/1036D389DT— Sadananda Gowda (@DVSBJP) August 21, 2018