Landslide near Dudhsagar hits rail traffic

Published: 22nd August 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Tushar Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Rail traffic on the Londa-Goa section of South Western Railway was affected on Tuesday owing to a landslide near the famous Dudhsagar waterfalls, about 137 km from Belagavi.The landslide, on Karnataka’s border with Maharashtra and Goa, has virtually brought rail traffic on this treacherous terrain to a grinding halt. The area has been witnessing incessant rain over the last few days.

A railway employee, who was inspecting the tracks, noticed the landslide around 11 am and informed the Permanent Way Inspector. According to railway authorities, a special team comprising expert workers carrying the required equipment, including food, tent and torches, rushed to the spot to repair the track. It will take anywhere between 6 and 8 hours to clear the track.  Forest officials and police from Goa are assisting the team.

While the Nizamuddin-Goa Link Express ( Train No. 17305 from Hubballi to Delhi) and Vasco-Bengaluru Express (Train No.  02779) were cancelled, Goa-Nizamuddin Express (Train No. 12779 from Goa to Delhi) was diverted via Madgaon and Pune instead of Londa and Miraj. Similarly, the Pune Weekly Express (Train No. 11098) was diverted via Roha, Panvel and Pune instead of Londa and Miraj. “Nizamuddin Express from Delhi to Goa reached Belagavi at midnight and reached Goa at 6 am on Tuesday. Passengers of this train had a lucky escape as the landslide occurred  only at 11 am,” said a railway official.

Comments

