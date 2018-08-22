More funds for kodagu flood relief  works, kids to get special classes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who has already announced a grant of `100crore for flood relief works in Kodagu, has released `25crore each for Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district.

Of the `100crore announced for Kodagu, which is the worst hit district, `30crore has been already released. Each affected family would be given `3,800 as interim relief to buy essential commodities. Temporary sheds with basic amenities would be built at a cost of `10,000 each for the families which have been rendered homeless, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said after reviewing progress of flood relief works at his home office Krishna on Tuesday.

Students would be issued free books, special classes would be arranged to make up for the 20 day holiday declared for schools and colleges in Kodagu, Kumaraswamy assured.The officials death toll so far reported in Kodagu due to incessant rains and floods has been put at 7 and 4 are reported missing. Reports on any more deaths and missing cases could be brought to the notice of the district administration, Kumaraswamy said.

Giving details of the relief and rehabilitation works being undertaken, Kumaraswamy said government vehicles are being used to deliver essential commodities to affected people, Home Guard personnel are being posted to guard abandoned houses in the backdrop of reports of some elements engaging in loot of abandoned homes.

Aerospace engineers conduct drone operations

A team of entrepreneurs from Bengaluru have reached Mukkodlu and Madapura in Kodagu district to carry out drone operations. Three young aerospace engineers - Vinayak, Mallikarjun S E and Sudeep Dev together are carrying out drone operations to find if any people are still stranded in the landslide-prone areas.

Edu dept to help those who lost certificates

Bengaluru: The Higher Education Department has promised to make special arrangements for those who have lost their academic documents in the floods in Kodagu and help them get duplicate degree

certificates and marks cards. Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda said, “Many have

lost their marks cards, degree certificates and other academic documents. We have decided to set up a system where they will get all the lost certificates at one place.” He said that universities and colleges are to forward the requests for certificates and process it within 10 days. This applies to degree certificates, post-graduation certificates and engineering marks cards - whatever comes under the Higher Education Department.

1,600km roads damaged

Rains and floods have caused huge damage to roads and bridges. About 110km of National Highways and 1550km of state highways have been damaged. It is estimated to cost D487 crore to undertake restoration works. The rains have damaged 538 bridges and the destructino is estimated at D78 crore, PWD minister HD Revanna said on Tuesday. “Resumption of traffic on Shiradi Ghat road could take about 6 to 7 months considering landslides.”

‘Ensure claim settlement’

Bengaluru : IN the wake of recent floods that have caused immense loss to life and property in Kodagu district, the Insurance Regulatory Authority of India has sent a circular to all insurers, including stand-alone health insurers, to ensure “Registration and settlement of eligible claims” of the flood victims. The circular, issued on Monday, read, “You are advised to initiate steps for quick disposal of claims.”