Museum showcasing Constitution’s evolution to come up by 2020

The state government is planning to establish a Constitution Museum in Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The state government is planning to establish a Constitution Museum in Bengaluru.
This will be an opportunity for the younger generation to get a feel of the debates in the Constituent Assembly, clarifications and justifications from Ambedkar on every article or section of the Constitution, before it was drafted and the history of Karnataka legislature.

The Social Welfare Department is keen to complete the tender process for the project by December this year and make the museum a reality by the end of 2020. The state government is yet to finalise the land for the museum which would come up on a plot of about 40 acres at a cost of about `110 crore. Social Welfare minister Priyank Kharge is keen to develop it as a National Museum of Constitution and Ambedkar Thoughts.

“The common man is not aware of the history of evolution of our Constitution, the kind of debate that happened in the Constituent Assembly, the objections and suggestions that poured in. Ambedkar, as head of the  Constitution Drafting Committee, had provided replies that ran to over 20,000 pages. People who speak about their rights and privileges are unaware of the work that has gone into our Constitution.
The proposed museum would recreate and relive the evolution of the Constitution,” Kharge said.

The proposed museum would not only recreate debates of the Constituent Assembly and present a digital interactive system to provide all the information related to our Constitution, but also house a library and a study centre for higher academic courses up to PhD.

It would also showcase the history and evolution of Karnataka Legislature which had its origins in Praja Prathinidhi Parishat, much before India attained Independence.The proposed museum would not only be a centre of academic attraction, but it will also be developed into a tourist destination, Kharge said.

