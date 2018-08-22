Home States Karnataka

Not a single flex should be found: HC to police chief

Reiterating that the city police commissioner will be held responsible even if a single flex is found in the city, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday set a August 31 deadline for Bruhat Bengaluru Mah

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Reiterating that the city police commissioner will be held responsible even if a single flex is found in the city, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday set a August 31 deadline for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to accomplish the task of removing all unauthorised hoardings/flexes/banners in the city and finalise the advertisement policy.

While adjourning the hearing on a batch of public interest petitions to August 31, a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas told the BBMP counsel that efforts have to be made to restore the original beauty of Bengaluru that the city was known for. This was after the BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi informed the court that the civic body will finalise the advertisement policy by August 31.
Noting that there were some flexes/hoardings still uncleared in some areas, the court reiterated that it had already made it clear that the city police commissioner will be held responsible even a single flex is put up. “Why are flexes still there? Why are they (police) not monitoring the CCTVs?” the court questioned.
To this, the BBMP counsel said those flexes were put on bylanes, poles, etc., where there were no CCTVs.  The court said if there were no CCTVs, beat constables could check them. “Are they not checking it?...You (BBMP) cannot relax till flexes spring back everywhere again. You should be serious and ask the police commissioner also,” the court said.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Uday Holla updated the court on the status of 56 cases out of 234 FIRs registered under provisions of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981. In the 56 cases, the accused persons have pleaded guilty and were fined in accordance with law, he informed.

Maintain database of offenders: Court

When the hight court asked if a database of cases of disfigurement of public places, with particulars of the accused, were maintained, the Advocate General said the Crime Records Bureau/Bureaus concerned will take necessary steps in that regard.Then, the court observed that just branding them as offenders is not enough and it is essential to ensure that they do not commit the offence again. A database of the guilty persons needs to be maintained along with their antecedents.

“If there is no system in place of maintaining a database, it has to be created because they cannot be allowed to pay a fine and get off every time,” the court said. Meanwhile, the court was also informed that the BBMP commissioner had rectified the wrong impression given in the communication issued to the Managing Director of Bescom for disconnecting power supply to the unauthorised hoardings.

1,192 applications received

The BBMP counsel informed the court that a total 1,192 applications were received, both online and offline, by the officials of eight zones, claiming that they had valid licence/documents for the hoardings erected in city. These documents required to be assessed, as no licence was issued after January 2016. Of the eight zones, the highest number of 738 applications were received from East Zone and 240 from South zone. These applications will be cleared by August 27. Taking note of this, the court asked BBMP to carry out the process in accordance with law.

BBMP informed the court that there are a total of 112 cases pending before the High Court and 90 cases before the City Civil Courts in connection with hoardings. As far as removal of hoardings is concerned, a total of 90 civil suits are pending and there was interim order of stay passed in 26 cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games