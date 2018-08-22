Pourakarmikas chip in to help flood victims

Sreekantswamy B By

Express News Service

MYSURU: When it comes to monthly pay, they may be earning measly compared to others. But it did not deter them from responding to the distressed people in flood-hit Kodagu. As many as 69 pourakarmikas attached to ward 35 set an example by collecting whatsoever amount they can pool in from their pockets besides going to traders in the CBD seeking to extend a helping hand to flood-affected people in coffee land. In the exercise that lasted three hours, pourakarmikas collected `15,000 and bought essential items like garments and footwear that were dispatched from the relief material collection centre opened at Town Hall here to Kodagu on Monday.