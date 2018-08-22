Temple, madrasa and church help each other to shelter rain-affected

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI:A madrasa, a temple and a church have become temporary homes for thousands of flood victims in Suntikoppa. All three are showing the way of how a united society can effectively fight a disaster.

Katija Umma Arabic Madrasa, St Mary’s Church and Sree Rama Temple have opened their doors to stranded people of all faiths and are sheltering about 1,500 villagers. With relief material pouring in from across the state, people of all religions are working hand-in-hand to help the distressed.

While each relief centre is sheltering 500, food for all of them was prepared at the madrasa and distributed to the temple and the church till now. Beginning Tuesday, the temple too is preparing the food.

“Food is prepared by volunteers at the madrasa and supplied to people at St Mary’s Church. Volunteers at the temple are cooking four meals a day and are feeding the villagers,” said Nodal Officer Nagaraja, adding, “All three centres are functioning smoothly and providing the best of facilities to the villagers.”

Usman, a volunteer, cooks four meals a day along with 10 other volunteers at the madrasa.

“As preachers of different religions, it is our duty to help the people in need. All three religions have come together and we have to play a major role in helping the people,” said Father Gonsalves of St Mary’s Church.

‘I want to serve the needy’

“I have been at the centre since August 15. I want to serve the needy. While the government now has agreed to pay me for my service, I have no expectation of money. I want to be of some use to the people who are in great distress,” explained Usman, the volunteer who cooks food at the madrasa.

With hundreds to feed, the kitchen functions 24 hours. Sree Rama Temple is sheltering over 500 people and food is being prepared at the centre. Nanda, an estate labourer who walked up to the temple

with nothing but the clothes he was wearing said, “I could not retrieve anything from my house. But I am provided with all the necessities at the temple here.”

Drones to look for those stranded

Search and rescue operations in rain-ravaged Kodagu were suspended on Tuesday. Ever since the floods and landslides hit the region about a week ago, as many as 1,735 persons have been re rescued. The district administration along with the police is now involved in looking for stranded people. Drones too will be deployed in this regard.

Heavy vehicles banned on Another ghat Road

One of the remaining links connecting Mangaluru and Kerala is closed following Shivamogga DC banning movement of heavy vehicles on Tirthahalli-Kundapura stretch due to heavy rains. This stretch had witnessed dense traffic following the closure of movement of heavy vehicles on Shiradi and Charmadi ghats.