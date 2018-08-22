Home States Karnataka

Temple, madrasa and church help each other to shelter rain-affected

A madrasa, a temple and a church have become temporary homes for thousands of flood victims in Suntikoppa. All three are showing the way of how a united society can effectively fight a disaster.

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers cooking food at Katija Umma Arabic Madrasa | Pushkar V

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI:A madrasa, a temple and a church have become temporary homes for thousands of flood victims in Suntikoppa. All three are showing the way of how a united society can effectively fight a disaster.

Katija Umma Arabic Madrasa, St Mary’s Church and Sree Rama Temple have opened their doors to stranded people of all faiths and are sheltering about 1,500 villagers. With relief material pouring in from across the state, people of all religions are working hand-in-hand to help the distressed.

While each relief centre is sheltering 500, food for all of them was prepared at the madrasa and distributed to the temple and the church till now. Beginning Tuesday, the temple too is preparing the food.
“Food is prepared by volunteers at the madrasa and supplied to people at St Mary’s Church. Volunteers at the temple are cooking four meals a day and are feeding the villagers,” said Nodal Officer Nagaraja, adding, “All three centres are functioning smoothly and providing the best of facilities to the villagers.”
Usman, a volunteer, cooks four meals a day along with 10 other volunteers at the madrasa.

“As preachers of different religions, it is our duty to help the people in need. All three religions have come together and we have to play a major role in helping the people,” said Father Gonsalves of St Mary’s Church. 

‘I want to serve the needy’

“I have been at the centre since August 15. I want to serve the needy. While the government now has agreed to pay me for my service, I have no expectation of money. I want to be of some use to the people who are in great distress,” explained Usman, the volunteer who cooks food at the madrasa.

With hundreds to feed, the kitchen functions 24 hours. Sree Rama Temple is sheltering over 500 people and food is being prepared at the centre. Nanda, an estate labourer who walked up to the temple
with nothing but the clothes he was wearing said, “I could not retrieve anything from my house. But I am provided with all the necessities at the temple here.”

Drones to look for those stranded
Search and rescue operations in rain-ravaged Kodagu were suspended on Tuesday. Ever since the floods and landslides hit the region about a week ago, as many as 1,735 persons have been re rescued. The district administration along with the police is now involved in looking for stranded people. Drones too will be deployed in this regard.

Heavy vehicles banned on Another ghat Road
One of the remaining links connecting Mangaluru and Kerala is closed following Shivamogga DC banning movement of heavy vehicles on Tirthahalli-Kundapura stretch   due to heavy rains. This stretch had witnessed dense traffic following the closure of movement of heavy vehicles on Shiradi and Charmadi ghats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games