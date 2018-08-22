Vajpayee’s ashes to be immersed in K’taka’s major rivers

Home States Karnataka

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was away from political action for the past one decade, could stir political sentiments even after his death, ahead of the polls for 105 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in the state, to be held on August 31.
BENGALURU:Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was away from political action for the past one decade, could stir political sentiments even after his death, ahead of the polls for 105 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in the state, to be held on August 31.

BJP, which has decided to immerse his ashes in all major rivers of the country, is set to make it a mass ceremony in the state as the urn containing Vajpayee’s ashes would be taken through various districts in a procession before immersing it in all major rivers of the state.

The urn will be received at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday by BJP state President B S Yeddyurappa and other leaders. It would be brought in a procession to the state BJP office. Arrangements have been made in front of the state office for public to pay homage to the departed
former Prime Minister,B S Yeddyurappa said here on Tuesday.

The urn will be taken to Cauvery Sangam in Srirangaptna on Thursday passing through Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur and Mandya.Similar processions and immersion would be held in other parts of the state too on August 25, with immersion taking place at seven places covering districts of Mangaluru,Udupi in Nethravathi river, Hubballi-Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag districts in Malaprabha river, Bijapur, Bagalkot districts in river Krishna, Bidara and Kalaburagi districts in river Karanja, Ballari and Koppal districts in river Tungabhadra, Uttar Kannad district in river Sharavathi, and Shivamogga district in river Tunga.
A condolence meeting to commemorate Vajpayee would be held in Bengaluru on August 26.

