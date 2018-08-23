Home States Karnataka

BSY apprises PM of situation in Kodagu district

BJP state president and former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the current situation in Kodagu district which was devastated by heavy rains. He

Published: 23rd August 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:BJP state president and former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the current situation in Kodagu district which was devastated by heavy rains. He spoke to Modi over phone and explained to him about the extent of damage caused by rains and sought the Centre’s assistance to rebuild Kodagu.

Last week, Modi had spoken to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to get information about the damage caused by rains.Yeddyurappa, who was in New Delhi on Wednesday morning to bring the urn containing former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee’s ashes for immersion in Cauvery river, could not get time to personally discuss rain damage with the Modi. The BJP leader, however, said that the PM has been apprised of the situation.

