Crumbling infrastructure: Lokayukta slams officials over government schools’ plight  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking the authorities of the primary and secondary education department to task over the pathetic state of two government schools in Davanagere and Ballari districts, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has initiated suo motu proceedings against them. The Lokayukta has taken cognizance of the two reports published in a vernacular newspaper, highlighting the condition of the schools at Chikka Arakere village in Jagaluru taluk of Davanagere district and Municipal High School in Hospet of Ballari district.

In the notice issued on Tuesday, Justice Shetty said: “I am sure higher authorities in the department will view the matter very seriously and take action against the concerned who are indifferent and negligence in the discharge of their duties in providing quality education to the children and also not taking effective and timely steps to upkeep the condition of the building where teaching is being imparted to the students.”

“These schools may collapse anytime. All the educational institutions managed by the government authorities should be in a position to attract students,” Lokayukta said while directing the authorities to submit a report within eight weeks.

The Lokayukta issued notice to the Deputy Commissioner, Ballari, the Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Ballari, Principal Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Education, the Commissioner and Deputy Director of Public Instruction Department, Block Education Officer, Jagaluru taluk, Davanagere and other officials concerned.

SORRY STATE OF SCHOOLS

Primary school in Davangere

The primary school at Chikka Arakere village in Jagaluru taluk of Davangere district was constructed five decades ago. Cracks have developed in walls and wooden beams are broken. There are chances of the roof and walls collapsing any time. Classes for 1st to 5th are conducted in one room. Many students have been pulled out by parents of late.

Municipal high school in Ballari

Education is being imparted in four medium of instructions in the building which served as a prison during British Raj. It was converted as an educational institution in 1935. Earlier, the student strength was 1,500-2,000. But due poor infrastructure, the strength has dipped to 589. Of 35 classrooms, 16 are not in use. A part of the roof has already collapsed. There are no doors and windows and students sit on the ground