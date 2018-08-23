Home States Karnataka

Free school admission for flood-hit kids anywhere

Children whose schools were destroyed in rain-ravaged Kodagu will now get admissions to schools anywhere in the state.

Published: 23rd August 2018

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:Children whose schools were destroyed in rain-ravaged Kodagu will now get admissions to schools anywhere in the state.The State Department of Public Instructions has issued an official circular instructing all the officials and school authorities concerned not to deny admission to any child who has been a victim of Kodagu floods. The department has also directed the authorities not to ask for documents or certificates while admitting these children.

A senior official of the department explained, “There are several schools which were destroyed in floods, including both government and private. We have instructed that these children be admitted without demanding any document. This is to ensure that the children do not drop out of school because there are no schools to go to. Parents are willing to leave their kids at government residential schools in other districts, and admissions should be given immediately.”

The official added that there are schools that need to be rebuilt from scratch and this will take at least a year. “In such cases, we advise parents to admit their children to schools anywhere in the state,” the official said.So far, the department has identified nine government primary schools that have been completely destroyed. This school had 580 students. Officials say at least 76 government primary schools need minor repairs.

PU DEPT TO RELAX ATTENDANCE

PU students in Kodagu are having a tough time reaching their colleges, owing to the zero connectivity in most villages in the district. Considering this, the PU Department has said it will relax the attendance for these students and compensate for the same by holding special classes on Sundays as well as during Dasara vacation. It is mandatory for PUC students to have 75 per cent attendance, C Shikha, PUE Department director said.

