Good Samaritans want to help, but are uncertain how to go about it

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With the neighbouring Kodagu and Kerala battling destruction, Mysureans are doing their bit to help the affected. From tablets to blankets, many in the city are doing their best to help their neighbours. However, social media messages alleging misuse of relief funds and materials have created confusion. “When our fellow humans are battling life and death, it is our heart that leads us and that explains the acts of compassion that have been flowing to the flood-hit areas,” said Aneesh, an architect, who has already visited Kerala twice with supplies collected from several students in the city. He is now collecting materials for Kodagu.

“Accountability is difficult to quantify during national calamities. When cities are in chaos, it is difficult to audit, I have never come across materials going waste unless we are rushing to just leave the materials at the closest relief camp, so I trust my heart,” added Aneesh who feels that such acts should not come with a condition apply tag. However, not everyone shares his views. “Many people are contributing whatever they can and some are even giving away their hard earned salaries and they have the right to make sure if it is going to safe hands. It is not selfishness, it is to make sure that people are helped, and it does not go waste,” said Bhumika, a media professional.

Samantha, a postgraduate student, is confused about where to contribute monetary relief. “After getting all that social media forwards, we are now confused about where to give,” she added.However, some people who have contributed to government disaster funds are confident. Nithin, a marketing professional, who has persuaded his colleagues to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, said. “Government funds come with an assurance, it can be questioned at any point. It is difficult for me to trust NGOs and private organisations, they are run by people and most of the times they will have an agenda. Such organisations always make it a marketing exercise for them, what is the need for banners and photo ops when you are helping people.”