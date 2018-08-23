Home States Karnataka

Good Samaritans want to help, but are uncertain how to go about it

 With the neighbouring Kodagu and Kerala battling destruction, Mysureans are doing their bit to help the affected.

Published: 23rd August 2018 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

File: Relief materials collected at the flood relief collection centre opened at Government Women’s College (File | B P Deepu)

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU:  With the neighbouring Kodagu and Kerala battling destruction, Mysureans are doing their bit to help the affected.  From tablets to blankets, many in the city are doing their best to help their neighbours. However, social media messages alleging misuse of relief funds and materials have created confusion. “When our fellow humans are battling life and death, it is our heart that leads us and that explains the acts of compassion that have been flowing to the flood-hit areas,” said Aneesh, an architect, who has already visited Kerala twice with supplies collected from several students in the city.  He is now collecting materials for Kodagu. 

“Accountability is difficult to quantify during national calamities. When cities are in chaos, it is difficult to audit, I have never come across materials going waste unless we are rushing to just leave the materials at the closest relief camp, so I trust my heart,” added Aneesh who feels that such acts should not come with a condition apply tag. However, not everyone shares his views. “Many people are contributing whatever they can and some are even giving away their hard earned salaries  and they have the right to make sure if it is going to safe hands. It is not selfishness, it is to make sure that people are helped, and it does not go waste,” said Bhumika, a media professional.

Samantha, a postgraduate student, is confused about where to contribute monetary relief. “After getting all that social media forwards, we are now confused about where to give,” she added.However, some people who have contributed to government disaster funds are confident. Nithin, a marketing professional, who has persuaded his colleagues to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, said. “Government funds come with an assurance, it can be questioned at any point. It is difficult for me to trust NGOs and private organisations, they are run by people and most of the times they will have an agenda. Such organisations always make it a marketing exercise for them, what is the need for banners and photo ops when you are helping people.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games