No more biscuits, water, we need rice-dal, plead flood victims

Relief centres well stocked but lack of co-ordination has resulted in those outside the centres being denied essential supplies

Published: 23rd August 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Landslide at Sitharam Patti near Kalur village in Kodagu | Pushkar V

By Avinash Bhat
Express News Service

MADIKERI:Wednesday morning brought another day of sunshine to several areas of Kodagu leading to many more people heading back to their homes to see the extent of devastation. However, for many, the long journey back meant leaving the safety of the relief centres or their relatives’ houses to head back to a place without shelter, food or water.

While relief materials and supplies have been pouring into the district, enough that the local authorities do not want more, these precious supplies are yet to reach many villages and their residents, who find themselves scattered across Kodagu. While the relief centres are well stocked, a lack of co-ordination by the administration in keeping track of those displaced has resulted in those who are outside the centres being virtually abandoned or being forced to rely on the supplies given to them by private groups, mostly biscuits and water bottles.

“We have been given so many biscuit packets and water bottles that we don’t know what to do with them. Today, we returned to our village and fed the pets the biscuits. The water bottles will also be a headache to dispose when empty. I wish someone would give us rice, dal, kerosene and other foodstuff,” said Suresh, a resident of Kaluru near Madikeri, a small village which was left completely cut off by a landslide.

According to residents of this village, no material which could be used to restart their lives has reached them yet. “When the landslides happened, we fled the village. I stayed with my in-laws in Madikeri. Today we came back to see if we could access our houses but it is not possible. Even if we wanted to stay back, there is nothing to cook,” Raghavendra, another resident, said.With virtually no supply of food items, the villagers were seen appealing to the driver of a truck carrying relief materials to offload just a few sacks of rice at a nearby Aanganwadi.

B K Narayana, another resident of a village in Madapur, said they were told by the authorities to go to a relief centre (ganji kendra) if they wanted food. “We are trying to move back into our houses and start repairs, but all the material is available only if we go and stay in the relief camps. The government might be making announcements, but we are yet to see any share of it,” he said.

The district administration officials seem to have just woken up to the work at hand. “There are a 100 vehicles transporting materials to 104 gram panchayats and we will ensure everyone has the materials they need, including food kits and gas cylinders, very shortly,” said District in-charge Minister S R Mahesh on Wednesday morning.However, by evening, several villages were yet to receive any materials.

Politics over relief work

The upcoming urban local body elections seem to have had the wrong effect on booth-level volunteers of political parties in Kodagu as they regularly divert relief material sent by parties away from their areas to ensure the flood victims rely only on them for supplies. While at the district level, the parties seem to be working together, the situation on the ground is not so harmonious. “We witnessed clashes between JD(S) and BJP workers when one group tried to divert supplies. Even if we accept supplies from a political party, members of the other party oppose. So, we decided to remain neutral,” a Panchayat Development Officer said.By Wednesday, this issue led to directions being issued to all administration officials to make a list of all relief material entering Kodagu. Once listed, the material would be distributed by the volunteers only in places designated by the administration.  

Damage more than B1,000cr

The district administration on Wednesday began preparing an estimate of losses to submit to the government. The initial estimates were in the range of `1,000 crore and this figure is sure to increase.  

Students unprepared

The decision to open schools on Thursday is likely to catch many by surprise. While 61 schools in the worst-affected areas will remain shut, for many others, it is going to be very tough to get to school with the rains continuing to lash the district.

