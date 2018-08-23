Prisoners sacrifice non-veg food for flood-hit people

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inmates of the Parappana Agrahara central jail in Bengaluru have written to jail officials that they will give up their non-vegetarian meal this week so that the money incurred on the food for around 4,500 inmates, which comes up to around Rs 2 lakh, can be donated to the CM’s Disaster Relief Fund. However, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) N S Megharikh can take a decision only after he receives an official communication from Somashekhar, Chief Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara.