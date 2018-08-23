Home States Karnataka

Relief work in full swing in Kodagu; Karnataka announces Rs 25 crore aid

The National Disaster Response Force personnel are working in tandem with the state government to carry out relief operations.

Published: 23rd August 2018 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

A man carrying an LPG cylinder and a stove wades through the flooded Kushalnagar-Hassan Road in Kodagu. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: With rehabilitaton work in full swing in rain-ravaged Kodagu, Karnataka government today said all efforts would be made to restore normalcy at the earliest in the district where torrential rains that lashed the district last week have claimed 12 lives.

Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge announced Rs 25 crore aid towards relief measures.

"The social welfare ministry has reserved a care package of Rs. 25 crore. We hope this will address immediate needs.

The road to recovery will be hard and long, but we will try restore normalcy sooner than later," he said in a statement.

Thousands have been rendered homeless in the rains that left a trail of destruction. Several houses were inundated and people affected.

The government is making every effort to rescue and provide relief to those marooned, Kharge said.

He directed officials of the social welfare department to tour the district and assess the damage caused by the unprecedented rains.

"The department will survey and take immediate action as soon as the rains subside, " he said.

The National Disaster Response Force personnel are working in tandem with the state government to carry out relief operations. Police personnel have also been engaged, he added.

Meanwhile, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji visited flood-affected people of Somwarpet taluk and assured them of all help.

Repair on roads was going on in full swing at Jodupala and surrounding areas bordering Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts, which had been severely hit by flash floods and landslides last week.

Fire and Rescue service personnel, police, forest department staff and volunteers are carrying out rescue operations at Jodupala.

Earth movers have been engaged to remove huge boulders blocking the highway, Puttur assistant commissioner Krishnamurthy said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games