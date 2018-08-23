Schools and colleges in Kodagu district to reopen today

Home States Karnataka

BENGALURU: Even as various government agencies are continuing relief works in flood-hit Kodagu, schools and colleges in the district, except 61 schools in worst affected areas will reopen from Thursday.
The decision was taken after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday spoke to Kodagu district in charge Minister Sa Ra Mahesh and Deputy Commissioner PI Srividya over phone and took stock of situation in the district. “It has been decided to re-open all schools and colleges except 61 schools in highly affected areas from August 23. Action has been initiated to distribute 5,000 school books and classes are conducted in the relief camps,” according to a statement issued the CMO stated.

The government has directed KSRTC and Transport department officials to restore transport facilities and PWD, National Highway Authority,  Zilla Panchayat  Engineering Division officials have been instructed to restore transport facility in the district.“To avoid landslides, it has been directed to use sandbags to build protection walls,” the CMO stated. Directions have been issued to Deputy Director, Food and Civil supplies Department to ensure availability of LPG cylinder, gas geysers, Petrol and Diesel sufficiently and ensure proper distribution of food kits to the victims. 
 

