Social welfare dept to give Rs 25 crore for relief works

BENGALURU: The Social Welfare Department will release Rs 25 crore to take up relief works in Kodagu district. “We have seen repeatedly that such natural calamities take their toll on some of society’s most vulnerable and at-risk people, and that rehabilitation is delayed due to slow assessments of damage and financial planning for the same. The department will survey and take immediate action as soon as the rain subsides,” said Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday. He directed his officials to tour the district and assess the damage caused by rains. The minister also appealed to all officials to offer their assistance to the affected people.