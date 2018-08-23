Two teams to study Kodagu: U T Khader

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: To provide relief to victims in flood-hit Kodagu and the bordering areas of Dakshina Kannada, Minister of Urban Development and Housing U T Khader said the government was mulling over providing permanent housing for victims under Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Limited scheme. Khader said two teams will survey the damage in Kodagu and will a report to the chief minister. Only then will the government decide on a blueprint for relief, he said. One team, Khader said, was led by Commissioner of RGRHCL Anoop Kumar and AGM Pasha and would survey Kodagu and Jodupala respectively and take note of the number of houses collapsed and the extent of the damage to property.