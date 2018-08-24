Home States Karnataka

10 lakh hectares hit by dry spell, excess rainfall in Karnataka

Though a joint survey is yet to be completed to assess the exact amount of crop loss, as many as 9.8 lakh hectares of agricultural crop have been affected.

Published: 24th August 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Excess rainfall and erratic showers during the Southwest Monsoon have wreaked havoc in parts of South Karnataka and North Karnataka respectively. According to preliminary estimates by Agriculture and Horticulture departments, more than 10 lakh hectares of crops have been affected in these regions, either due to dry spell or excess showers.

Though a joint survey is yet to be completed to assess the exact amount of crop loss, as many as 9.8 lakh hectares of agricultural crop have been affected. In Malnad districts, crops in around 40,000 hectares have been lost. The actual area affected by crop loss will increase or decrease depending on the amount of rainfall received at the end of August, following which the actual crop loss will be tabulated.

Meanwhile, demand for a Permanent Relief Fund has been proposed by farmer organisations in the state budget so as to effectively tide over the crisis faced by the agrarian community. The torrential downpour that lasted for a week from around August 14-15 in the Malnad region, affected more than 35,000 hectares of pepper, coffee, cardamom and other crops in the region. As per estimates of the horticulture department, pepper was affected the most, followed by coffee, arecanut, ginger and other crops. “Till date, pepper crop has been lost in 11,000 hectares in Malnad region - where it is primarily grown - and the area is expected to increase in the coming days,” an official of Horticulture department told Express.

Of the districts in Malnad region, Kodagu has been the worst hit, followed by Chikkamagaluru and Udupi districts. In these districts, heavy rains have taken a toll on more than 5,000 hectares of agricultural crops.
In 13 districts of North Karnataka, lack of rainfall has affected a larger area of crops as compared to the losses suffered due to excess rainfall. As of August 18, 9.7 lakh hectares of agricultural crop have been affected by dry spell. Agriculture department officials hope that the area affected will reduce if North Karnataka receives good spells of rainfall before August 31. However, forecasts have indicated little rainfall for the region for the next five days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar