115 Karnataka villages without access to drinking water

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Even in peak monsoon season, as many as 115 villages located in nine districts of the state do not have access to clean drinking water. This has forced the state government to deploy tankers to these villages.

According to data provided by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department during a recent meeting, 199 tankers have been deployed to provide drinking water to these villages. Vijayapura has the highest (38) number of villages where tanker water is being supplied, followed by Chikkaballapura district which has 24 villages. Other districts in South-Interior Karnataka are Hassan (six), Mandya (seven), Bengaluru Urban(six), Davanagere(14) and Chitradurga(16), also feature in the list.