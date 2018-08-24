Home States Karnataka

Another prediction: BSY may take oath at the end of Shravana, says BJP MLA Basangouda Yatnal

While admitting that his party could face hurdles in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls if BJP stumbles in the September-6 MLC by-election from Vijayapura-Bagalkot constituency, BJP’s firebrand leader from

BJP MLA Basangouda Yatnal

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While admitting that his party could face hurdles in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls if BJP stumbles in the September-6 MLC by-election from Vijayapura-Bagalkot constituency, BJP’s firebrand leader from Vijayapura and MLA Basangouda R Patil Yatnal has underlined the significance of the party’s victory in the Council polls. Election to the MLC seat, which he vacated on winning as legislator from Vijayapura, is slated to be held on September 6.

Highlighting his predicament, Yatnal has stated that he was rallying behind BJP candidate Gulappa Shatgar, although the latter was chosen by his (Yatnal) rivals in the party to face MLC election, Union Minister Ramesh Jigajinagi and BJP state vice-president Govind Karjol. Going a step further, Yatnal called upon Bagalkot MP P C Gaddigoudar and Jigajinagi to strive for the victory of BJP candidate in the Council polls.

Reiterating that he was going to ensure victory of Shatagar who was fielded by leaders  who opposed him, Yatnal said election to the seat which he vacated should be won by his party. Stating that he had won the MLC elections as an independent, Yatnal said victory of Shatagar was much easier this  time as he had the backing of the party.

Predicting that the state government could collapse at any moment, he said party state president, B S Yeddyurappa could take oath as Chief Minister of the state before the last Monday of the auspicious month of Sharavan. Admitting his cherished desire to become the president of state BJP, Yatnal said he was also aware that his desire would never be fulfilled. Commenting on the continued delay of appointment of BJP Vijayapura district president, he said the process was getting delayed owing to the rising competition for the coveted position.

