CID gets court nod to grill Gauri Lankesh murder accused

CID sleuths investigating the murder of researcher Dr M M Kalburgi have got permission from a city court to interrogate the arrested persons in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case. After fresh leads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CID sleuths investigating the murder of researcher Dr M M Kalburgi have got permission from a city court to interrogate the arrested persons in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case. After fresh leads emerged in Dr Kalburgi’s murder case during the investigation of the arrested accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case, the SIT had submitted a report to the CID, sharing details regarding Dr Kalburgi’s murder.

Following this, the CID had appealed to the City Civil & Sessions Court. The court granted permission to the CID to enquire the accused lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central prison from August 27 to 31 in judicial custody. A source in the CID said that they will question five accused persons - Amol Kale, Amit Degwekar, Sujith Kumar, Ganesh Miskin and Rajesh D Bangera - in connection with Dr Kalburgi’s murder.

Bharat Kurne remanded to judicial custody

Bharat Kurne, an accused in Gauri Lankesh case, has been remanded to judicial custody by the court. As his police custody ended on Thursday, the SIT produced him before the court and sought extension of his police custody. The court, however, remanded him to judicial custody.

