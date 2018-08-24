Home States Karnataka

Kodagu floods: Amid challenges, postal staff deliver goods

Undeterred by personal trauma and other challenges post the floods, postmen and postwomen in Karnataka have started delivering mail and money orders to rightful recipients in government-run gruel cent

Published: 24th August 2018 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

View of a landslide at Sitharam Patti near Kalur village in Kodagu following rains | Pushkar V

By Harsha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Undeterred by personal trauma and other challenges post the floods, postmen and postwomen in Karnataka have started delivering mail and money orders to rightful recipients in government-run gruel centres. Mail services, which were hit for a few days in Kodagu region, resumed on Tuesday, and 339 out of the total 412 pending money orders were delivered in a single day. It was not an easy job, considering the fact that many villages are marooned and people have left their homes in search of safer places.

"Many of our staffers are themselves affected by the floods. Our visit to Madapura and post offices in eight surrounding villages revealed that the level of devastation caused by landslides was much more than what we had imagined. In such a situation, it wasn't so easy to ask and convince postal department staffers to resume their work. But when approached, they responded positively, and hence we were able to resume the services," Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), Karnataka Circle, Charles Lobo told The New Indian Express.

"One of the postmasters, Ramanna, wanted long leave in order to save his house in Kushalnagar which was submerged by the floods. Another postwoman from Hattihole, which is now a deserted village, wanted a transfer to Somwarpet post-office. We are flooded with many such requests," said Lobo, adding most of the demands have been met.

"Eight clerks from Mysuru post offices have been deployed to Kodagu district. Two more vehicles have been pressed into service to ensure that mail delivery services are not affected further," he said. Buses are not operating in the area since August 16.

Landslide leaves postman homeless

MP Ashok, a ‘Gramin Dak Sevak’ from Kandankolli branch post office, was the first to alert his neighbours about the approaching catastrophe on August 16. After an eight-hour trek and covering nearly 15 kilometres, Ashok and villagers arrived at the gruel centre in Suntikoppa. The massive landslide left no trace of his house and four-acre estate. Ashok has another big concern now: “What will happen to the education of my two daughters?” His eldest daughter was studying in Standard II at a private school in Madikeri. “The government should ensure hassle-free re-admission of children of flood-hit victims into schools,’’ Lobo said.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar