Kodagu floods: Displaced villagers now suffer separation pangs

Express News Service

KALLUGUNDI (DK): Sadness over being displaced from their motherland has gripped over 650 people who have to leave their villages on Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border and take shelter in relief centres of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada.

While life is slowly limping back to normalcy in other parts of Kodagu, people who hail from Jodupala, Devarakolli, Second Mannageri, Madenadu, Bettathuru, Thalatmane and Kotageri which are completely cut off from Kodagu, still stare at uncertainty, thanks to the nature’s fury.

“Though officials and local people have been treating us affectionately, we can’t overcome the feeling of being separated from our villages with which we share a strong bond,” said Vani, an Economics lecturer at a government college in Madikeri, who hails from Jodupala.