Home States Karnataka

Kodagu floods: Displaced villagers now suffer separation pangs

Sadness over being displaced from their motherland has gripped over 650 people who have to leave their villages on Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border and take shelter in relief centres of Sullia taluk in

Published: 24th August 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Harshitha from a Madikeri village celebrates her birthday at a relief centre in Sullia taluk.

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

KALLUGUNDI (DK): Sadness over being displaced from their motherland has gripped over 650 people who have to leave their villages on Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border and take shelter in relief centres of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada.

While life is slowly limping back to normalcy in other parts of Kodagu,  people who hail from Jodupala, Devarakolli, Second Mannageri, Madenadu, Bettathuru, Thalatmane and Kotageri which are completely cut off from Kodagu, still stare at uncertainty, thanks to the nature’s fury.

“Though officials and local people have been treating us affectionately, we can’t overcome the feeling of being separated from our villages with which we share a strong bond,” said Vani, an Economics lecturer at a government college in Madikeri, who hails from Jodupala.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar