Kodagu floods: Losses could go up to Rs 2500 crore 

The loss due to the damage caused by heavy rains and landslides that left behind a trail of destruction in Kodagu district could go up to around Rs 2,500 crore, according to an initial assessment by t

Two men being moved to safer ground by a coracle on Graveyard Road in Koppa of Kodagu district (Photo | Udayashankar S / EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, MADIKERI: The loss due to the damage caused by heavy rains and landslides that left behind a trail of destruction in Kodagu district could go up to around Rs 2,500 crore, according to an initial assessment by the state government.  Fifty-one relief camps have been set up in the district that are currently housing over 5,000 people.

District-in-charge Minister Sa Ra Mahesh, who is camping in Kodagu to supervise rescue and relief operations, said that the state government is likely to seek Central assistance to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore for rebuilding Kodagu.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Kodagu district on Friday. She will hold meetings with the district administration and other officials at the DC office on the relief and rehabilitation work.
Several schools in South Kodagu, which were not severely affected by the devastation, re-opened on Thursday. As many as 61 schools, however, continue to remain closed for the time being as they are located in some of the worst-affected areas.

